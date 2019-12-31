RS Charts: Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ Enjoys Second Week at Number One

Harry Styles enjoyed his second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Fine Line earned nearly 93,000 album-equivalent units, including more than 38,000 album sales and over 52 million streams.

Roddy Ricch, whose Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial topped the chart the week before Styles released his album, fell to Number Three. Other former Number One albums also hung around in the Top Ten: Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which impressively earned more than 70,000 album-equivalent units nine months after its release, along with other perennial favorites from Post Malone (Hollywood’s Bleeding) and Taylor Swift (Lover).

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Much of the latest RS 200 — 12 of the Top Twenty — was taken up by Christmas albums or greatest hits albums with popular Christmas singles, which have been a constant presence on the chart throughout December. Next week, Travis Scott is expected to debut at Number One with his seven-song collection Jackboys.