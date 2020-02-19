RS Charts: Green Day’s ‘Father Of All…’ Bows in the Top 10 as Roddy Ricch Takes the Lead

Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial returned to Number One in a quiet week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Ricch’s set amassed over 100 million streams, roughly twice as many as the second most-streamed album, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial has spent four non-consecutive weeks at Number One since its release in December.

After debuting at Number One last week, Lil Wayne’s Funeral fell to Number Five. Green Day came in right behind it at Number Six with Father of All… The band relied heavily on album sales — earning more than 35,000 — but didn’t attract much streaming interest (less than 7 million on-demand audio streams overall). The only other new album to debut in the Top Ten this week was Pop Smoke’s Meet the Woo 2, which arrived at Number Eight thanks to 37 million streams.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

There were few other debuts of note on the latest RS200. Fuck the World, a new release from the independent R&B singer Brent Faiyaz, earned more than 28 million streams, arriving at Number 18 on the albums chart. The soundtrack to the DC Comics film Birds of Prey, which features contributions from Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Summer Walker, arrived at Number 24. And Unlocked, a short collaboration album between the producer Kenny Beats and the rapper Denzel Curry, debuted at Number 129.