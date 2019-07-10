RS Charts: Drake Holds Top Spot on Artists 500 as Chris Brown Rises

Drake retained the top spot on Rolling Stone’s Artists 500 chart with an impressive 110.8 million song streams, while Chris Brown leapt to Number Two with 110.6 million song streams for the week of June 28th through July 4th.

Both artists were propelled to the top thanks to their recent collaboration, “No Guidance,” which garnered 22.5 million streams. Drake’s numbers were further bolstered by his recent single, “Money In the Grave” (25.7 million streams), as well as the continued success of his beef-squashing collaboration with Meek Mill, “Going Bad” (8.8 million streams). Brown, meanwhile, jumped from Number 12 to Number 2 on the Artists 500 thanks to “No Guidance” and three other tracks off his new album, Indigo: “Don’t Check on Me” (8.5 million), “Indigo” (5.7 million) and “Heat” featuring Gunna (5 million).

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Brown’s chart leap bumped last week’s Number Two and Three finishers, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, down to the third and fourth spots, respectively. Eilish notched 76 million song streams on the back of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? mainstays “Bad Guy” (22.3 million) and “When the Party’s Over” (7.9 million) as well as her breakout favorite, “Ocean Eyes” (7 million). Lil Nas X, meanwhile, continues to rule with “Old Town Road” (53.7 million), while his 7 favorite “Panini” racked up an additional 21.1 million streams.

Post Malone once again rounded out the top 5 of the Artists 500 with 56.2 million streams, while the ripple effect of Brown’s big jump meant Khalid, Ariana Grande, Juice WRLD, Youngboy Never Broke Again and Taylor Swift all fell one spot each from last week to cap the Top 10. Outside the Top 10, Chance the Rapper surged to Number 13 with 42.2 million streams after making his two cult classic mixtapes, 2012’s 10 Day and 2013’s Acid Rap, available on all major streaming services for the first time. Lizzo’s slow-burning hit “Truth Hurts” (22.2 million streams) also helped her crack the Top 20 and land at Number 17 with 39.5 million total streams.