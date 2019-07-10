×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Another Woman Has Accused Jeffrey Epstein of Sexual Misconduct Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Drake Holds Top Spot on Artists 500 as Chris Brown Rises

Brown leaps 10 spots thanks to success of new album, Indigo

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 15: Drake performs at E11EVEN MIAMI during his official concert after party on November 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Drake (above) held the top spot on Rolling Stone's Artists 500 chart, while Chris Brown leapt 10 spots to land at Number two.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Drake retained the top spot on Rolling Stone’s Artists 500 chart with an impressive 110.8 million song streams, while Chris Brown leapt to Number Two with 110.6 million song streams for the week of June 28th through July 4th.

Both artists were propelled to the top thanks to their recent collaboration, “No Guidance,” which garnered 22.5 million streams. Drake’s numbers were further bolstered by his recent single, “Money In the Grave” (25.7 million streams), as well as the continued success of his beef-squashing collaboration with Meek Mill, “Going Bad” (8.8 million streams). Brown, meanwhile, jumped from Number 12 to Number 2 on the Artists 500 thanks to “No Guidance” and three other tracks off his new album, Indigo: “Don’t Check on Me” (8.5 million), “Indigo” (5.7 million) and “Heat” featuring Gunna (5 million).

Related

Lil Nas XCMA Fest, Nashville, USA - 08 Jun 2019
RS Charts: Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Is Number One (Again) on Top 100 Chart
RS Charts: Chris Brown's 'Indigo' Debuts at Number One on Top 200 Albums Chart

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Brown’s chart leap bumped last week’s Number Two and Three finishers, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, down to the third and fourth spots, respectively. Eilish notched 76 million song streams on the back of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? mainstays “Bad Guy” (22.3 million) and “When the Party’s Over” (7.9 million) as well as her breakout favorite, “Ocean Eyes” (7 million). Lil Nas X, meanwhile, continues to rule with “Old Town Road” (53.7 million), while his 7 favorite “Panini” racked up an additional 21.1 million streams.

Post Malone once again rounded out the top 5 of the Artists 500 with 56.2 million streams, while the ripple effect of Brown’s big jump meant Khalid, Ariana Grande, Juice WRLD, Youngboy Never Broke Again and Taylor Swift all fell one spot each from last week to cap the Top 10. Outside the Top 10, Chance the Rapper surged to Number 13 with 42.2 million streams after making his two cult classic mixtapes, 2012’s 10 Day and 2013’s Acid Rap, available on all major streaming services for the first time. Lizzo’s slow-burning hit “Truth Hurts” (22.2 million streams) also helped her crack the Top 20 and land at Number 17 with 39.5 million total streams.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad