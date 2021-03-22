RS Charts: Drake’s Dominance Continues With ‘Wants and Needs’

Drake was mostly competing with himself on the new Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. “Wants and Needs” with Lil Baby moved up from Number Two to take Number One (20.1 million streams). “What’s Next” fell from Number One to Number Two (19.7 million streams). While “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross fell to Number Ten (12.4 million streams), Drake remained firmly in control of the RS 100 a week after he swept the Top Three spots.

Two former Number Ones, Cardi B’s “Up” and Lil Tjay and 6lack’s “Calling My Phone,” sat at Number Three and Five respectively. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaboration project Silk Sonic held Number Four with “Leave the Door Open.”

The Drake deluge kept popular singles like Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” (Number 12, 12.2 million streams) and Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” (Number 14, 11.4 million streams) out of the Top Ten on the latest chart. The streaming star Rod Wave debuted at Number 15 with “Street Runner,” which earned 11.7 million streams. Few other new songs dented the latest chart.

Top Songs The week of March 12, 2021 1 Wants and Needs Drake feat. Lil Baby Song Units 160.9K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 20.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 2 What’s Next Drake Song Units 159.3K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 19.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 3 Up Cardi B Song Units 140.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 16.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 4 Leave The Door Open Silk Sonic Song Units 133.2K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Song Streams 14.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 5 Calling My Phone Lil Tjay, 6LACK Song Units 108.4K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX Song Streams 15.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Next week, a slew of Justin Bieber songs are likely to pepper the RS 100. “Peaches,” a collaboration between Bieber, Giveon, and Daniel Caesar, is currently at Number One on both Apple Music and Spotify’s U.S. charts.

See the full RS 100 here.