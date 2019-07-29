RS Charts: Drake Resumes Artists 500 Reign

Drake returned to the top of Rolling Stone‘s Artists 500 chart after temporarily ceding the Number One spot to Ed Sheeran, who fell to Number Four for the week of July 19th through July 25th.

Drake netted 101.2 million song streams, with his latest single “Money In the Grave” bringing in 17.2 million streams (the song landed at Number 6 on the RS Top 100 Songs chart). Post Malone, meanwhile, rose back up to Number Two with 77 million streams, thanks to his new song “Goodbyes,” featuring Young Thug (18.5 million streams), and his chart stalwarts “Sunflower” with Swae Lee (15.2 million) and “Wow” (9.1 million).

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Billie Eilish took the Number Three spot with 76.5 million streams, while last week’s Artists 500 chart-topper Ed Sheeran, came in at Number Four with 71.3 million streams. Despite the fall, six songs from Sheeran’s new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, remain on the Top 100 chart, while the album itself retained the Number One spot on the RS Top 200 Albums chart for the second week in a row, netting an equivalent of 59,700 album units.

Chris Brown closed out the top five with 60 million streams, while Taylor Swift jumped from Number 10 to Number 6 with 51.4 million streams, buoyed by her new Lover track “The Archer” (4.5 million). Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 was Khalid at Number Seven (50.3 million), Youngboy Never Broke Again at Number Eight (47.6 million), Ariana Grande at Number Nine (47.3 million) and Juice WRLD at Number 10 (46.9 million).

Outside the Top 10, Beyoncé jumped 10 spots from Number 22 to Number 12, notching 42.4 million streams thanks to her new record, The Gift, a companion album to Disney’s live action Lion King remake. The Gift landed at Number Three on the Top 200 Albums chart, while two songs appeared on the Top 100, “Brown Skin Girl” (6.1 million) and “Mood 4 Eva” (6.2 million).