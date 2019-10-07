RS Charts: DaBaby Unseats Post Malone on Artists 500

DaBaby ended Post Malone’s three-week reign atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart as he accumulated a massive 196.9 million streams for the week of September 27th through October 3rd.

The rapper was primed for a big week following the release of his new album, KIRK, last Friday. Last week, he jumped from Number 20 to Number Six, then completed his rise to Number One as KIRK also debuted atop the Top 200 Albums chart and opener “Intro” secured the Number One spot on the Top 100 Songs chart with 20.4 million streams. DaBaby placed three additional songs in the Top 10 as well, with “Bop” landing at Number Four with 19.7 million streams, “Vibez” at Six with 17.3 million and “Toes” at Eight with 15.5 million.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Despite ceding Number One to DaBaby, Post Malone still put up another massive week, landing at Number Two with 174.1 million streams. His latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, moved an additional 121,500 units, while his song “Circles” landed at Number Two on the Top 100 Songs chart with 18 million streams. Coming in behind Post Malone was Artists 500 mainstay Drake, who notched 100.6 million streams.

Rapper Kevin Gates also made a significant dent in the Top 10, leaping from Number 28 to Number Four following the release of his new album, I’m Him, which also debuted at Number Four on the Top 200. For the week, Gates wracked up 100.5 million song streams, while his album cut, “By My Lonely,” debuted at Number 40 with 7.6 million streams.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift took the Number Five spot with 78 million streams, followed by Young Thug (64.3 million), Billie Eilish (58.3 million), Lil Tecca (55.8 million), Youngboy Never Broke Again (54.6 million) and Chris Brown (53.9 million). Outside the Top 10, the Beatles saw a big boost, jumping from Number 27 to Number 14, with 41.4 million streams following the 50th anniversary reissue of their classic, Abbey Road, which landed at Number Three on the Top 200.