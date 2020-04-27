 RS Charts: DaBaby Dethrones the Weeknd With 'Blame It on Baby' - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: DaBaby Dethrones the Weeknd With ‘Blame It on Baby’

Fiona Apple debuted at Number Three with Fetch the Bolt Cutters, her first album in nearly eight years

DaBaby

DaBaby has the most popular album in the country this week.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby swept to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The rapper earned nearly 130 million streams, along with 11,600 album sales and 21,100 song downloads. He easily dethroned the Weeknd’s After Hours, which spent the previous four weeks at Number One. The Weeknd fell to Number Two, but After Hours still earned a robust 55.5 million streams more than a month after its release.

The week’s other notable debut belonged to Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, her first album since 2012, arrived at Number Three. Apple’s total was largely driven by album sales — more than 30,000 — though she also amassed 16.3 million streams. 

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

While DaBaby and Apple made splashy debuts, no other new albums arrived in the Top 20. The R&B duo dvsn, who are signed to Drake’s OVO label, streamed their way to Number 23 with A Muse in Her Feelings. The rapper Westside Gunn arrived at Number 67 with his new album Pray for Paris. And the singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker’s Love Is Not Dying debuted at Number 85. 

Next week, the rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again is expected to take the Number One spot with 38 Baby 2.

In This Article: DaBaby, Fiona Apple, RS Charts, The Weeknd, Westside Gunn

Newswire

