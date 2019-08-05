RS Charts: Chance the Rapper Bests Drake, Claims Top Spot on Artists 500

Chance the Rapper bumped Drake to take the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of July 26th to August 1st.

After landing at Number 85 last week with 17.1 million streams, the Chicago rapper notched 117 million total streams, propelled by his new album,The Big Day. The record debuted at Number Two on the RS Top 200 Albums chart, moving 88,900 album units, while Chance also got a boost from album cuts like “Hot Shower” (11.7 million song streams), “All Day Long” (7.6 million) and “Do You Remember” (7.5 million).

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Chance the Rapper’s impressive rise on the Artists 500 was nearly matched by NF, who rose from Number 36 to Number Five with 70.7 million song streams. NF’s new album, The Search, bested The Big Day on the Top 200 Albums chart, debuting at Number One with 132,700 album units. On the Top 100 Songs chart, the Michigan MC’s song “Time” notched 7.2 million streams while “Leave Me Alone” garnered 4.6 million.

Filling in the Top Five between Chance and NF were three Artists 500 mainstays: Drake at Number Two with 100.3 million streams, Post Malone in third with 72.2 million streams and Billie Eilish at Number Four with 71.2 million streams. Behind NF, the rest of the Top 10 featured more familiar faces like Chris Brown (63 million), Ed Sheeran (58.1 million), Taylor Swift (50.8 million), Khalid (48.8 million) and Ariana Grande (46.4 million). Lizzo also continued to climb her way up the chart, jumping from Number 17 to Number 13 with 42 million streams thanks to her slow-burning hit, “Truth Hurts,” which peaked at Number Two on the Top 100 Songs chart with 17.9 million streams.