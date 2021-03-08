RS Charts: Cardi B’s ‘Up’ Rebounds to Number One

Cardi B’s “Up” climbed back to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, picking up 17.9 million streams during the week of February 26th through March 4th. “Up” debuted in the top spot last month, before being replaced by Lil Tjay and 6lack’s “Calling My Phone” and then Olivia Rodrigo’s irrepressible “Drivers License.” Cardi B’s single rebounded to Number One this week, pushing “Drivers License” to Number Two (17.1 million streams). Meanwhile, “Calling My Phone” stayed at Number Three (18.7 million streams).

A trio of viral singles continued to surge on the RS 100. Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” vaulted from Number 21 to Number Seven, picking up 12.1 million streams. Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean” climbed from Number 35 to Number 17 (8.2 million streams). And Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” jumped from Number 29 to Number 21 (9 million streams). The R&B singer is capitalizing on his recent success by releasing an expanded version of last year’s What It’s All Said and Done on Friday.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Top Songs The week of February 26, 2021 1 Up Cardi B Song Units 149.8K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 17.9M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 2 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 137.3K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 17.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 3 Calling My Phone Lil Tjay, 6LACK Song Units 133.8K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Song Streams 18.7M Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 4 Back In Blood Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk Song Units 110K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities Chicago, IL New York, NY Atlanta, GA Song Streams 15M Top Cities Chicago, IL New York, NY Atlanta, GA Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 5 Save Your Tears The Weeknd Song Units 106.7K Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 12.9M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic Republic

There wasn’t much in the way of new music on the latest RS 100. Pop Smoke’s posthumous single “AP,” which appears in the new movie Boogie, debuted at Number 29 with 7.5 million streams. And SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box 3,” a collaboration with the star DaBaby, arrived at Number 64 (5.1 million streams). “Beat Box 3” is a sequel to “Beat Box 2,” which is wildly popular on TikTok, where it has appeared in more than a million videos.

See the full RS 100 here.