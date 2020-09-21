RS Charts: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Continues Reign at Number One

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” spent a fifth week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, earning 29.6 million streams. The top of the latest chart remain unchanged relative to last week, with “WAP” followed by Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood,” and Pop Smoke’s “For the Night,” which features Lil Baby and DaBaby.

Internet Money’s “Lemonade,” which features vocals from Don Toliver, Gunna, and Nav, also made a big move inside the Top Ten this week, jumping from Number 11 to Number 5. The track amassed 15.5 million streams.

Top Songs The week of September 11, 2020 1 WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 239.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 29.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 2 Laugh Now Cry Later Drake feat. Lil Durk Song Units 159K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 20.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 3 Mood 24kgoldn Song Units 151.8K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 19M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label 4 For the Night Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby Song Units 131.8K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 17.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 5 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 118.1K Peak Position 5 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 15.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The highest debuting song of the week was Youngboy Never Broke Again’s “My Window;” like every song in the Top Ten, it incorporates a guest verse, this one from Lil Wayne. The track earned 11.3 million streams. Youngboy Never Broke Again launched more than a dozen songs from his new Top album on to the RS 100.

The only other new song to debut inside the Top 40 was “OK Not to Be OK,” a collaboration between Marshmello and Demi Lovato. The track picked up 7 million streams.

Vedo’s “You Got It” is the latest song to ride a TikTok wave on to the RS 100. The R&B track has been used in more than 2 million videos on the app to date; according to the analytics company Chartmetric, more than a million those were made in the last seven days, and “You Got It” is one of the Top Five most popular songs on TikTok at the moment.

Vedo’s single earned 5.6 million streams in the U.S. last week, debuting at Number 65. That gave him a slight edge over WhoHeem’s “Lets Link,” another viral TikTok sensation sitting at Number 81. “Lets Link” picked up 5.4 million streams.

