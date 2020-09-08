 RS Charts: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Is Number One Again - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Is Number One Again

Blackpink’s “Ice Cream” debuted at Number Nine, giving K-Pop ensembles two entries in the Top Ten

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" is the country's top track for a third week.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” spent its third week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The powerhouse collaboration amassed more than 39 million streams, beating the runner-up, Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” by more than 13 million streams. 

24kgoldn’s “Mood” continued its steady march up the RS 100, climbing to Number Three on the latest chart. BTS’ “Dynamite,” the K-Pop group’s first all-English single, fell to Number Four after debuting at Number Two. Blackpink also debuted at Number Nine on the RS 100 with “Ice Cream,” meaning that K-Pop ensembles enjoyed a pair of Top Ten hits. “Ice Cream” was co-written by Ariana Grande and her frequent collaborators Victoria Monet and Tommy Brown; the single also features a verse from Selena Gomez. 

Top Songs

The week of August 28, 2020
1

WAP

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Song Units 330.1K
2

Laugh Now Cry Later

Drake feat. Lil Durk
Song Units 207.6K
3

Mood

24kgoldn
Song Units 160.5K
4

Dynamite

BTS
Song Units 154.8K
5

Rockstar

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Song Units 126.5K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Outside of the Top Ten, The Weeknd and Calvin Harris enjoyed the week’s biggest debut: “Over Now,” a downtempo disco collaboration penned by ten different songwriters, picked up 8.6 million streams, good for a Number 17 debut. Internet Money’s “Blastoff,” which features vocals from Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd, arrived at Number 30 (7.8 million streams), and Chris Stapleton was the only other artist to launch a new song, “Starting Over,” into the Top 40.

A series of rap collaborations also debuted on the lower reaches of the RS 100: Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj’s “Expensive” (Number 71, 4 million streams), Cordae and Roddy Ricch’s “Gifted” (Number 73, 5.3 million streams), and Big Sean and Nipsey Hussle’s “Deep Reverence (Number 86, 4.6 million streams).

