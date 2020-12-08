 RS Charts: Bad Bunny's 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' Coasts to Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Bad Bunny’s ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ Coasts to Number One

Christmas sets, both new and old, dominated the albums chart

Elias Leight

Bad Bunny owned the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, amassing more than 120 million streams on his surprise release, El Último Tour Del Mundo. The 16 song set, which includes features from Rosalía, Jhay Cortez, and Abra, marks Bad Bunny’s third full-length of the year. In addition to its formidable streaming count, El Último Tour Del Mundo also earned more than 12,000 downloads. 

Bad Bunny’s album-equivalent-unit total nearly doubled that of the week’s second highest seller, Miley CyrusPlastic Hearts. Plastic Hearts, which includes contributions from throwback rockers like Joan Jett and Billy Idol, picked up more than 46 million streams. 

Those were the only albums released the day after Thanksgiving to debut high on the RS 200. Following the holiday, U.S. listening habits shifted aggressively towards Christmas music, which was already making inroads on the albums chart throughout November. Michael Bublé’s Christmas continues to run ahead of the competition, actually pulling in more audio streams (though fewer downloads) than Plastic Hearts in the latest tracking week. Christmas parked comfortably at Number Five. 

Top Albums

The week of November 27, 2020
1

El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny
NEW!
Album Units 109.2K
2

Plastic Hearts

Miley Cyrus
NEW!
Album Units 58.2K
3

folklore

Taylor Swift
Album Units 55.8K
4

positions

Ariana Grande
Album Units 51.7K
5

Christmas

Michael Bublé
Album Units 49.5K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

In the race for Christmas dominance, Carrie Underwood currently seems best positioned to challenge Bublé. Her set My Gift, released earlier this year, climbed to Number Eight on this week’s chart. While her streaming lags far behind Bublé’s, My Gift earned more than 26,000 sales. Vince Guaraldi’s perennial favorite A Charlie Brown Christmas enjoyed 23.7 million streams, reaching Number 11. Big Crosby’s White Christmas and Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas also cracked the Top 15, racking up more than 70 million streams between them, with Christmas collections from Nat King Cole and Andy Williams not far behind. 

The a cappella group Pentatonix don’t have the most popular Christmas album this week — The Best of Pentatonix Christmas sits at Number 16. But by at least one measure, they are currently the most popular group on the RS 200: They have four different holiday albums in the Top 40, more Top 40 titles than any other act. (Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, and Ariana Grande each have two.) Pentatonix’s four sets earned more than 28,000 sales and more than 80 million streams combined.  

Next week, expect Shawn MendesWonder to debut high on the RS 200. See the full albums chart here.

