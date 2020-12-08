RS Charts: Bad Bunny’s ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ Coasts to Number One

Bad Bunny owned the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, amassing more than 120 million streams on his surprise release, El Último Tour Del Mundo. The 16 song set, which includes features from Rosalía, Jhay Cortez, and Abra, marks Bad Bunny’s third full-length of the year. In addition to its formidable streaming count, El Último Tour Del Mundo also earned more than 12,000 downloads.

Bad Bunny’s album-equivalent-unit total nearly doubled that of the week’s second highest seller, Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts. Plastic Hearts, which includes contributions from throwback rockers like Joan Jett and Billy Idol, picked up more than 46 million streams.

Those were the only albums released the day after Thanksgiving to debut high on the RS 200. Following the holiday, U.S. listening habits shifted aggressively towards Christmas music, which was already making inroads on the albums chart throughout November. Michael Bublé’s Christmas continues to run ahead of the competition, actually pulling in more audio streams (though fewer downloads) than Plastic Hearts in the latest tracking week. Christmas parked comfortably at Number Five.

Top Albums The week of November 27, 2020 1 El Último Tour Del Mundo Bad Bunny NEW! Album Units 109.2K Album Units 109.2K Album Sales 12.3K Song Sales 7.5K Song Streams 120.5M Record Label Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Dakiti LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE TE MUDASTE Top Songs Dakiti LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE TE MUDASTE Record Label 2 Plastic Hearts Miley Cyrus NEW! Album Units 58.2K Album Units 58.2K Album Sales 18.2K Song Sales 20.4K Song Streams 46.8M Record Label RCA Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Prisoner Midnight Sky Angels Like You Top Songs Prisoner Midnight Sky Angels Like You Record Label RCA Records RCA Records 3 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 55.8K Album Units 55.8K Album Sales 20.5K Song Sales 7.2K Song Streams 28.4M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 19 Top Songs exile the 1 cardigan Top Songs exile the 1 cardigan Record Label Republic Republic 4 positions Ariana Grande Album Units 51.7K Album Units 51.7K Album Sales 4.8K Song Sales 8.3K Song Streams 58.9M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Top Songs positions 34+35 pov Top Songs positions 34+35 pov Record Label Republic Republic 5 Christmas Michael Bublé Album Units 49.5K Album Units 49.5K Album Sales 7.6K Song Sales 12.4K Song Streams 48.9M Record Label Reprise Records Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 56 Top Songs It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Holly Jolly Christmas Top Songs It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Holly Jolly Christmas Record Label Reprise Records Reprise Records

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

In the race for Christmas dominance, Carrie Underwood currently seems best positioned to challenge Bublé. Her set My Gift, released earlier this year, climbed to Number Eight on this week’s chart. While her streaming lags far behind Bublé’s, My Gift earned more than 26,000 sales. Vince Guaraldi’s perennial favorite A Charlie Brown Christmas enjoyed 23.7 million streams, reaching Number 11. Big Crosby’s White Christmas and Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas also cracked the Top 15, racking up more than 70 million streams between them, with Christmas collections from Nat King Cole and Andy Williams not far behind.

The a cappella group Pentatonix don’t have the most popular Christmas album this week — The Best of Pentatonix Christmas sits at Number 16. But by at least one measure, they are currently the most popular group on the RS 200: They have four different holiday albums in the Top 40, more Top 40 titles than any other act. (Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, and Ariana Grande each have two.) Pentatonix’s four sets earned more than 28,000 sales and more than 80 million streams combined.

Next week, expect Shawn Mendes' Wonder to debut high on the RS 200.