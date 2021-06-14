 RS Charts: Bad Bunny Debuts as Olivia Rodrigo Holds Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Bad Bunny Debuts as Olivia Rodrigo Holds Number One

Bad Bunny’s “Yonaguni” landed at Number Three, ahead of new singles from Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” spent a third straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with an impressive 303,100 units, becoming just the fourth song in RS 100 history to see over 300,000 units in its third week at Number One. The single was trailed by BTS’ “Butter,” which was the highest selling song of the week. “Good 4 U” was joined in the Top Ten by two other Rodrigo songs, “Deja Vu” (19.6 million streams) and “Traitor” (17.7 million), as all 11 songs off her debut album Sour remained on the chart. 

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny earned the week’s biggest debut with “Yonaguni,” a shout-along reggaeton single co-produced by Tainy, Smash David, Byrd, and Finesse. The track landed at Number Three with 21.6 million streams — only “Good for You” earned more streams last week. 

Lil Durk and Lil Baby also shot into the Top Ten with “Hats Off,” a collaboration with Travis Scott that appeared on their collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes. “Hats Off” arrived at Number Seven with 17.7 million streams; it was one of 18 charting tracks from The Voice of The Heroes, which was executive produced by NBA star James Harden. Lil Durk also appeared on two other charting hits this week, DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” and Pooh Shiesty’s “Back in Blood,” meaning that the Chicago rapper was a presence on 20% of the RS 100.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

While Lil Baby and Lil Durk peppered the chart with new hits, Roddy Ricch’s new single “Late at Night” debuted at Number 14 with 14.2 million streams. It’s produced by Mustard, who had previously collaborated with Ricch on the hits “Ballin'” and “High Fashion.” Billie Eilish also arrived quietly at Number 27 (10.9 million streams) with “Lost Cause,” a pointed track — “I used to think you were shy, but maybe you just had nothing on your mind,” Eilish sings — that reaches back to brooding hip-hop soul from the Nineties. 

Next week, expect new streaming hits from Migos and Polo G to arrive on the RS 100. See the full chart here.

