RS Charts: Juice WRLD Continues Posthumous Reign Atop Artists 500

Juice WRLD is Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second week in a row as fans continued to stream the late rapper’s music in droves following his unexpected death earlier this month.

While Juice WRLD’s total streams dropped by about 50 million for the week of December 13th through December 19th, he still pulled in 124.7 million. His collaboration with Young Boy Never Broke Again, “Bandit,” hit Number Eight on the Top 100 Songs chart with 18.1 million streams while his breakout hit “Lucid Dreams” landed at Number 32 with 12 million streams. Juice WRLD’s two albums continued to perform well, too, with Goodbye & Good Riddance hitting Number 11 on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 41,500 album-equivalent units, and Death Race for Love landing at Number 15 with 34,200 album-equivalent units.

Coming in right behind Juice WRLD for the second week in a row was Roddy Ricch, who hit Number Two with 116 million streams. His song “The Box” rose to Number Six on Top 100 and his latest album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, hit Number Three on the Top 200 with 80,900 album units

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Busting into the Top Five this week was Harry Styles, who rose from Number 39 to Number Three following the release of his new album, Fine Line. Styles racked up 110.8 million streams as Fine Line debuted at Number One on the Top 200, moving 510,100 album-equivalent units thanks to an impressive 395,600 actual sales and 103.5 million streams.

Familiar faces populated much of the rest of the Top 10: Post Malone at Number Four with 105.2 million streams, Young Boy Never Broke Again at Five with 89.9 million streams, Drake at Six with 89.6 million, Trippie Redd at Seven with 75.3 million, XXXTentacion at Eight with 73.5 million and DaBaby at Nine with 70.6 million. The only other new addition to the chart was Lil Uzi Vert, who jumped from Number 35 to Number 10, pulling in 67.2 million streams as his new song, “Futsal Shuffle 2020” debuted at Number Two on Top 100 Songs with 31.2 million streams.