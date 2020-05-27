RS Charts: Future Powers Past Drake on Artists 500 Chart Following ‘High Off Life’ Release

Future was the most streamed act in the country last week, taking the top spot on the Artists 500 chart. His jump from Number 19 to Number One was powered by the release of High Off Life, which included popular tracks like “Solitaires” featuring Travis Scott (13.3 million streams), “Trillionaire” featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again (13.2 million), and “All Bad” featuring Lil Uzi Vert (9.7 million).

Future’s 181.8 million streams allowed him to displace Drake (140 million streams), who spent two weeks on top of the Artists 500 thanks to his new album Dark Lane Demo Tapes. The young rapper Polo G moved to Number Three on the chart following the release of The Goat. “Flex,” which features a posthumous verse from Juice WRLD, and “Martin & Gina” amassed more than 20 million streams between them. In total, Polo G earned more than 108 million streams.

Top Artists The week of May 15, 2020 1 Future Song Streams 181.8M Song Streams 181.8M Top Song Life is Good Weeks on Chart 277 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 140M Song Streams 140M Top Song Toosie Slide Weeks on Chart 274 Peak Position 1 3 Polo G Song Streams 108.6M Song Streams 108.6M Top Song Flex Weeks on Chart 68 Peak Position 4 4 DaBaby Song Streams 84.5M Song Streams 84.5M Top Song ROCKSTAR Weeks on Chart 71 Peak Position 1 5 Lil Uzi Vert Song Streams 79.1M Song Streams 79.1M Top Song Myron Weeks on Chart 176 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, and the Weeknd all remained in the Top Ten on the Artists 500, though each artist saw a decline in total streams relative to last week. In contrast, Post Malone’s streams grew, powering him from Number Eight to Number Six. Luke Combs also enjoyed a streaming bump, moving from Number 14 to Number 12, as did Taylor Swift (Number 18 to Number 13).

Kehlani and Nav both flew into the Top Ten on last week’s Artists 500 thanks to new albums, but they saw their numbers drop considerably in week two. Kehlani fell from Number Six to Number 20 (42 million streams), while Nav tumbled from Number Seven to Number 24 (37.3 million).

Gunna will likely make a strong move on next week’s Artists 500 chart. The rapper is currently at Number 62, earning 23.7 million streams last week, but his new album Wunna is on track to hit Number One.