R.E.M. Prep 'New Adventures in Hi-Fi' 25th-Anniversary Reissue
Drake Holds at Number One on Artists 500 Chart

$uicideboy$, Wizkid, and PinkPantheress all hit new peaks

Elias Leight

Rapper Drake talks to people after watching an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 103-100. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Drake spent another week on top of the Artists 500 chart — a position he has inhabited for 30 non-consecutive weeks, more than any other artist. He pulled in over 116 million streams. “Wants and Needs,” a collaboration with Lil Baby, was his top track. 

Taylor Swift was a distant second on the chart, earning nearly 89 million streams in the latest tracking week. Impressively, she’s been in the Top Five on the Artists 500 for an entire year. Doja Cat fell just behind Swift at Number Three, powered by the success of hits like “Need to Know” and “Kiss Me More.” After those two pop stars, there was another step down in weekly streams before Number Four — YoungBoy Never Broke Again, 78.7 million streams — and Number Five: Juice Wrld, with 77 million streams. YoungBoy Never Broke Again jumped back into the Top Five for the first time since March. 

The rest of the Top Ten was rounded out by familiar faces: Billie Eilish, who recently hit Number One on both the Artists and Albums charts following the release of Happier Than Ever (74.2 million streams), the Weeknd (72.6 million), Lil Baby (72 million), Olivia Rodrigo (70.4 million), and Morgan Wallen (68.3 million).  

Top Artists

The week of August 13, 2021
1

Drake

Song Streams 116.2M
2

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 88.8M
3

Doja Cat

Song Streams 88.4M
4

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Song Streams 78.7M
5

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 77M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

A number of artists reached new heights on the latest Artists 500. The New Orleans rap duo $uicideboy$ hit the Top 20 for the first time, rising to Number 16 in the wake of their new album Long Term Effects of Suffering. Following the release of “Rumors,” her new collaboration with Cardi B, Lizzo rose 255 spots to Number 70, returning her to the Top 100 for the first time since March.

The Nigerian star Wizkid also benefitted from a high-powered collaborator: Streams of his hit “Essence” jumped when Justin Bieber hopped on a remix, and WizKid hits a new peak on the Artists 500 chart at Number 150. In addition, the rising act PinkPantheress skyrocketed to a new peak of Number 182 — climbing 165 spots from the previous week — after releasing “Just for Me,” a track produced by Mura Masa.

See the full Artists 500 here.

