RS Charts: Drake Tops Artists 500 as Post Malone Hits Number Two

Drake retained the Number One spot on Rolling Stone‘s Artists 500 chart with 101.6 million song streams, while Post Malone leapt three spots to land at Number Two with 86.9 million song streams for the week of July 5th through July 11th.

Drake’s continued dominance was once again driven by his new single “Money In the Grave” (18.4 million streams), while his 2018 album Scorpion remains a streaming favorite, accumulating 26.2 million streams last week. As for Post Malone, the musician got a big boost from his new song “Goodbyes,” featuring Young Thug, which racked up 28.3 million streams and topped Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart. Post Malone’s standing was further bolstered by the continued success of his smash with Swae Lee, “Sunflower” (15.4 million), and his solo cut “Wow” (9.7 million).

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Billie Eilish, meanwhile, held the Number Three spot on the Artists 500 with 74.3 million song streams, while Chris Brown dropped two spots to Number Four with 72.3 million streams. Ariana Grande jumped from Number Seven to Number Five, notching 51.6 million streams thanks to “7 Rings” (6.7 million), “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” (4.7 million), and the rest of her latest LP, Thank U, Next, which garnered 27.6 million streams.

The rise of Post Malone and Grande notably contributed to Lil Nas X’s drop from Number Four to Number Eight on the Artists 500, with the “Old Town Road” musician garnering just 47.2 million song streams. Rounding out the Top 10 was Khalid at Number Six (50.4 million), Juice WRLD at Number Seven (47.6 million), Youngboy Never Broke Again at Number Nine (46 million) and Taylor Swift at Number 10 (43.7 million). Outside the Top 10, Ed Sheeran saw the most significant jump, hopping from Number 21 to Number 13 with 40.3 million streams on the strength of his new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.