RS Charts: AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ Takes Number One on RS 200

AC/DC’s Power Up debuts at Number One on this week’s Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, marking the band’s first time topping the chart. Power Up, which is AC/DC’s seventeenth studio album, saw 124,700 album-equivalent units from November 13th through November 19th, the majority of which came from sales, with 105,800 album sales last week.

Chris Stapleton takes Number Two on this weeks albums chart as his fourth studio album, Starting Over, edges out Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s Pluto x Baby Pluto. While Pluto x Baby Pluto pulled in more than four times as many on-demand audio streams as Starting Over, it only saw 5,100 album sales, a fraction of the 75,800 album sales that Starting Over saw in its first week. That left Pluto x Baby Pluto at Number Three, with 101,400 first-week units. Ariana Grande’s Positions and Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon round out the Top Five with 71,600 units and 51,400 units respectively.

Top Albums The week of November 13, 2020 1 Power Up AC/DC NEW! Album Units 124.7K Album Units 124.7K Album Sales 105.8K Song Sales 7.5K Song Streams 6.3M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Shot in the Dark Realize Demon Fire Top Songs Shot in the Dark Realize Demon Fire Record Label Columbia Records 2 Starting Over Chris Stapleton NEW! Album Units 112.4K Album Units 112.4K Album Sales 75.8K Song Sales 28.2K Song Streams 30.9M Record Label Mercury Nashville Peak Position Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Starting Over You Should Probably Leave Cold Top Songs Starting Over You Should Probably Leave Cold Record Label Mercury Nashville 3 Pluto x Baby Pluto Lil Uzi Vert, Future NEW! Album Units 101.4K Album Units 101.4K Album Sales 5.1K Song Sales 5.7K Song Streams 122.4M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Drankin N Smokin Stripes Like Burberry That's It Top Songs Drankin N Smokin Stripes Like Burberry That's It Record Label Atlantic Records 4 positions Ariana Grande Album Units 71.6K Album Units 71.6K Album Sales 9K Song Sales 10.6K Song Streams 77.7M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Top Songs positions 34+35 pov Top Songs positions 34+35 pov Record Label Republic 5 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 51.4K Album Units 51.4K Album Sales 373 Song Sales 6.5K Song Streams 69.3M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 20 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

It was a big week for new albums. Half of this week’s Top Ten were debuts, as Youngboy Never Broke Again’s new mixtape Until I Return arrived at Number Nine (30,000 units) and Believe, the latest album from Andrea Bocelli, rounded out the Top Ten with 29,700 units.

Outside of the Top Ten, Pentatonix’s latest holiday offering We Need a Little Christmas enters the chart at Number 14, followed by 2 Chainz’s So Help Me God! at Number 15. Other notable debuts include Kodak Black’s Bill Israel (Number 37), Rauw Alejandro’s Afrodisiaco (Number 77), Davido’s A Better Time (Number 117) and K Camp’s Kiss 5 (Number 132). Christmas albums continued to climb the chart this week, with Michael Buble’s Christmas, Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas, Carrie Underwood’s My Gift rising to Numbers 22, 25 and 32, respectively.

See the full RS 200 here.