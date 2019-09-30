RS Charts: Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Still Number One

Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding maintained a comfortable lead on the RS 200 on Monday, earning more than 150,000 album-equivalent units, most of which came from streams. Impressively, Malone has cleared the 150,000 threshold for three consecutive weeks.

Zac Brown Band’s The Owl — the group’s first new release since 2017 — took the Number Two spot on the chart with 120,000 album-equivalent units. More than 100,000 of those units came from album sales. The Zac Brown Band also offered their album in bundles with tickets to an upcoming tour, which helped boost their total. So did Blink-182, whose Nine album arrived at Number Three on the latest RS 200. With help from bundling, Blink-182 sold more than 74,000 copies to go with 17.9 million streams.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Just outside of the Top Ten, Brittany Howard — known for her work in Alabama Shakes — debuted at Number 12 with her first solo album, Jaime. Sunshine Kitty, the new album from the Swedish pop singer Tove Lo, arrived at Number 67.

Next week, DaBaby’s Kirk is expected to leap past Post Malone and debut at Number One.