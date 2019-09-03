RS Charts: Taylor Swift Dethrones Young Thug on Artists 500

Taylor Swift ascended the throne of Rolling Stone‘s Artists 500 chart for the week of August 23rd through August 29th, while last week’s Number One, Young Thug, and, of course, Drake rounded out the Top Three.

Swift’s total domination of the chart was a forgone conclusion, thanks to the release of her seventh studio album, Lover. Her place on the Artists chart comes from the nearly 251 million audio streams she saw overall last week.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Young Thug maintained a respectable foothold on the Artists chart, with a Number Two showing, thanks to 113.5 million streams. Drake came in at Number Three with 111.2 million streams, Post Malone followed him with 69.3 million, and Billie Eilish rounded out the Top Five with 63.1 million.

Meanwhile, Youngboy Never Broke Again rose to Number Seven with 48.4 million streams (the most popular of which was “Slime Belief”). He was followed closely by Lizzo, who jumped to Number Eight with 48.1 million, thanks to her showstopping VMAs performance. Other artists who rose up the chart this week included Juice Wrld (Number 11), XXXTentacion (Number 12) and Eminem (Number 14).