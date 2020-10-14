RS Charts: Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ Skateboards to Number Two

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” continues to ride the wave of Ocean Spray to the upper tier of the Top 100 Songs chart, weeks after a viral TikTok video featuring the Rumours track brought the song back into prominence.
The song is currently at Number Two on the RS 100, just a “WAP” away from the top spot. The RS 100 ranks the biggest songs in the U.S. by a combination of sales and on-demand audio streams and is updated daily, with an official version of the chart published every Monday.
In the first week after the video with now-famous TikToker Nathan Apodaca lip-syncing to “Dreams” while longboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice went viral with over 16 million views, “Dreams” reentered the RS 100 at Number 29, over 43 years after Rumours’ release.
Now two weeks — and Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks doing their own versions — later, “Dreams” continues to see an increase in sales and streams.
Since September 26th, “Dreams” has garnered over 1 million streams a day, including a three-day run — October 8th through the 10th — where the track was streamed over 2 million times a day. By comparison, the track usually averaged a half-million streams prior to the viral TikTok video.
The “Dreams” song purchases from digital music stores has also grown exponentially since the TikTok’s arrival, with sales peaking at over 5,160 downloads on October 10th; a month earlier, on September 10th, the track was purchased 191 times.
“A lot of my kids are young and connected and it just seemed so apropos,” Mick Fleetwood previously told Rolling Stone of the viral sensation. “It’s all about just people having an instant way of expressing [themselves]. And it just seems right across the board very, very much tied into free expression and having fun with it, which God knows we all need right now. We did it, not really knowing the end result, but supporting him. We know his story and everyone is sort of on that program. Certainly that’s why I got connected to it. So it’s just a really cool thing.”