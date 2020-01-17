Royce 5’9″ Tells a Harrowing Hip-Hop Parable in New ‘Over Comer’ Video

Royce 5’9″ unveiled a jarring new video for his song “Over Comer” that chronicles the rise of a young rapper and clearly alludes to the story of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Directed by Cricket, the “Over Comer” video cuts between footage of Royce and rapper Westside Gunn performing the sprawling rap ballad and scenes depicting the tumultuous come-up of a young musician. While the musician’s story starts simply at a piano, he’s soon getting into a back alley brawl, while a studio session ends in his kidnapping. In the video’s final scene, the musician — face covered in tattoos, hair dyed in rainbow colors — sits in a courtroom and singles out one of the men who attacked him.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Royce 5’9″ explained what he hoped viewers would take away from the “Over Comer” video: “I think in today’s climate and with the widespread use of social media, people are looking to fit in more than ever before. I want to spread the message for people to know its ok to be themselves. I especially want this new generation of artist to understand it always works out best when they are true to themselves and not what they think these record labels or the music industry wants them to be.”

“Over Comer” is set to appear on Royce’s upcoming album, The Allegory, out February 21st via eOne/Heaven Studios, Inc. The rapper first teased the new LP last November when he dropped “Black Savage” featuring Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, CyHi the Prynce and T.I. Royce will mark the release of The Allegory with a February 20th performance at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.

Along with prepping his new solo LP, Royce 5’9″ also appeared on Eminem’s surprise new album, Music to be Murdered By. He has guest verses on three tracks, “You Got’ Learn,” “Yah Yah” and “I Will,” while he also co-produced the rapper’s lead single “Darkness.”