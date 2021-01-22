Royal Blood Announce New Album ‘Typhoons,’ Drop Title Track

Royal Blood have announced their new album Typhoons, with the British rock duo also sharing the title track from their upcoming LP, due out April 30th.

Like their 2020 single “Trouble’s Coming” — Typhoons’ opening track — the duo’s new track “Typhoons” finds Royal Blood reconnecting with the electronic music acts that inspired their 2014 debut album, namely Daft Punk, Cassius and Justice.

“We sort of stumbled on this sound, and it was immediately fun to play,” Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr said in a statement.

“That’s what sparked the creativity on the new album, the chasing of that feeling. It’s weird, though – if you think back to ‘Figure it Out,’ (from debut album) it kind of contains the embryo of this album. We realized that we didn’t have to completely destroy what we’d created so far; we just had to shift it, change it. On paper, it’s a small reinvention. But when you hear it, it sounds so fresh.”

Typhoons, available to preorder now, marks Royal Blood’s first album since 2017’s How Did We Get So Dark? While the duo handled the majority of the LP’s production work, the album’s “Boilermaker” was produced by Josh Homme — Royal Blood previously opened for Queens of the Stone Age on a 2017 tour — while “Who Needs Friends” was produced by the Grammy-winning Paul Epworth, who also lent a hand on “Trouble’s Coming.”

Typhoons Track List

1. Trouble’s Coming

2. Oblivion

3. Typhoons

4. Who Needs Friends

5. Million & One

6. Limbo

7. Either You Want It

8. Boilermaker

9. Mad Visions

10. Hold On

11. All We Have Is No