Royal Blood Debut New Song ‘Limbo’ in Wild Virtual Performance on ‘Roblox’

British rock duo Royal Blood have released their debut performance of “Limbo,” which took place virtually on the popular video game Roblox this past Saturday, March 27th.

The performance was part of a three-song set Royal Blood delivered during the 8th annual “Bloxy Awards,” which celebrates the work of Roblox players and creators. Appearing as digital avatars, Royal Blood ran through “Limbo” live for the first time as wild laser lights and fireworks flew around them, and the virtual audience bounced up-and-down.

Royal Blood are the latest act to perform on Roblox, which has been doing more music programming as its user base gets older. Last year, both Lil Nas X and Ava Max gave virtual performances on the game.

“Limbo,” meanwhile, is set to appear on Royal Blood’s upcoming album, Typhoons, which will be released April 30th. The track marks the third offering from the LP, following “Trouble’s Coming” and the title-track. Typhoons follows Royal Blood’s 2017 album, How Did WE Get So Dark?