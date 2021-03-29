 Royal Blood Debut New Song 'Limbo' During 'Roblox' Show: Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Right Now I’m Scared': CDC Director Expresses 'Recurring Feeling of Impending Doom' as U.S. Surpasses 30M Covid Cases
Home Music Music News

Royal Blood Debut New Song ‘Limbo’ in Wild Virtual Performance on ‘Roblox’

Track will appear on British duo’s upcoming album, Typhoons

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

British rock duo Royal Blood have released their debut performance of “Limbo,” which took place virtually on the popular video game Roblox this past Saturday, March 27th.

The performance was part of a three-song set Royal Blood delivered during the 8th annual “Bloxy Awards,” which celebrates the work of Roblox players and creators. Appearing as digital avatars, Royal Blood ran through “Limbo” live for the first time as wild laser lights and fireworks flew around them, and the virtual audience bounced up-and-down.

Royal Blood are the latest act to perform on Roblox, which has been doing more music programming as its user base gets older. Last year, both Lil Nas X and Ava Max gave virtual performances on the game.

“Limbo,” meanwhile, is set to appear on Royal Blood’s upcoming album, Typhoons, which will be released April 30th. The track marks the third offering from the LP, following “Trouble’s Coming” and the title-track. Typhoons follows Royal Blood’s 2017 album, How Did WE Get So Dark?

In This Article: Royal Blood

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.