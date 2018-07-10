Roy Orbison Hologram Tour Sets North American Dates

The estate-approved Roy Orbison hologram tour has announced its maiden journey across North America.

Following its debut shows this spring in Europe, In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert – The Hologram Tour will begin a 28-date run on October 1st at Oakland, California’s Fox Theatre. Like those performances, the show will pair the Rock Hall singer with live orchestration and “newly recorded, never-before-heard, digitally remastered arrangements of his classics.”

The In Dreams trek will hit theaters and performance arts center across the U.S. and Canada before concluding November 19th in Clearwater, Florida.

“Our goal for this type of show is not just to play in major metropolitan cities, but to bring this experience to a variety of markets, regardless of size,” Brian Becker, the founder and CEO of BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram, said in a statement.

“Roy loved playing smaller more intimate venues because he loved having that type of connection with fans. We also want to give fans across the globe the unique opportunity to once again experience the legend who continues to be a pivotal force in Rock ‘n’ Roll music and ensure that people in every city, in every type of venue, have a chance to witness what we truly believe is the future of live entertainment.”

In addition to the touring production, the hologram will also have a residency at Branson, Missouri’s Andy Williams Moon River Theatre – the first ever hologram residency – starting in 2019, with previews scheduled to begin later this year.

Alex Orbison, Roy’s son and President of Roy Orbison Music, previously said of the hologram, “My father had a special transcendent vocal ability that made him something of an anomaly in the world of pop and rock, but that’s what endeared him to his fans. For our family it was an amazing emotional experience to see this for the first time and we know audiences worldwide will have the same reaction.” Tickets are available at the show’s website.

In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert – The Hologram Tour

October 1 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theater

October 6 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

October 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

October 10 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

October 13 – Grand Forks, ND @ Chester Fritz Auditorium

October 16 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

October 20 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

October 21 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

October 23 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

October 24 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

October 26 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 27 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

October 30 – Washington DC @ MGM National Harbor

November 1 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

November 2 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

November 7 – Orono, ME @ Collins Center for the Arts

November 8 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

November 9 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center @ Parx Casino

November 10 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center For The Performing Arts

November 12 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Center

November 14 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall

November 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

November 16 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre

November 17 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

November 18 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

November 19 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall