Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly Hologram Tour Announces North American Dates

The previously announced hologram trek featuring Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly detailed its North American itinerary. The “Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” kicks off September 19th in San Francisco and wraps November 20th in Toronto.

Citi cardmembers can access a Private Pass pre-sale that runs from June 19th at 10 a.m. through June 20th at 10 a.m. ET. General tickets in the U.S. go on sale June 21st. More information is available at the Roy and Buddy website.

The concert event — which features a live band, backing singers and remastered audio of the musicians’ greatest hits — will also feature concurrent European and U.K. legs. Eric Schaeffer, who directed the “solo” Oribson hologram outing from 2018, returns for the joint jaunt.

BASE previewed the run with the first video footage of the Holly hologram. In the clip, the late songwriter’s digital proxy belts out one of his signature hits, “Peggy Sue,” decked out in a blue jacket and his signature nerdy glasses.

In a statement about the tour, BASE CEO Brian Becker explained the company’s decision to feature a version of Holly from 1957.

“This was when Buddy was in his prime, where he was on top of the charts and charming audiences across the country with his catchy tracks and trademark ‘geek chic’ look,” he said. “In fact, one of the things that really makes this particular hologram tour stand out is that a new generation of fans will finally get to see what Buddy Holly really looked like.

“What people may not have realized is most of the color shots of him had been retouched over the years and the video is in grainy black & white,” he continued. “What you are going to see here is true Buddy at his finest and exactly how he would have looked if you saw him on tour.”

In a separate statement Roy Orbison Jr. President of Roy Orbison Music, noted the two performers’ history of collaboration and mutual respect.

“My father’s music meant the world to not just us Orbison’s but to millions of fans worldwide,” he said. “Being able to reopen his legendary songbook and again hear his voice bounce off great concert hall walls is both a transcendent and cathartic experience,” said Roy Orbison, Jr., President of Roy Orbison Music. “Dad jammed with Buddy in Lubbock Texas and helped change music history by turning Buddy on to Norman Petty Studios; Buddy later returned the favor by recording two of Dad’s songs on his first Cricket’s album. How beyond cool and special that these two great friends, now get to tour the world together.”

Buddy’s wife, Maria Elena Holly, enthused that the duo were “Texans who shared a mutual respect and admiration for each other’s creative musical genius and brilliant songwriting abilities.” She added, “Their long-time fans and a new generation of fans will now have the opportunity to see these great legends perform together in a unique setting, showcasing two of the finest, most influential, and beloved artists in music history.”

Schaeffer spoke about the honor of assisting with the project. “Working on the original Roy Orbison hologram tour last year was something special, and to be able to do it again and add someone like Buddy Holly into the mix is very exciting,” he said. “This show will be a celebration that blends these men’s similar styles into one unforgettable evening that audiences will remember for a long time to come.”

Roy Orbison/Buddy Holly Hologram Tour Dates

September 19, 2019 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

September 20, 2019 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

September 21, 2019 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

September 24, 2019 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

September 25, 2019 – Hanford, CA @ Fox Theatre

September 26, 2019 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Granada Theatre

September 27, 2019 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theater

September 28, 2019 – Bakersfield, CA @ Majestic Fox Theater

September 30, 2019 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

October 1 – San Diego, CA @ TBD

October 3 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

October 4 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

October 6 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall

October 7 – Ft. Collins, CO @ The Lincoln Center

October 8 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

October 9 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

October 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater

October 11 – Helena, MT @ Helena Civic Center

October 12 – Missoula, MT @ Dennison Theatre

October 14 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center

October 17 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino – Mystic Showroom

October 20 – Catoosa, OK @ The Joint – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

October 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theater

October 22 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

October 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

October 24 – Peoria, IL @ Civic Center

October 25 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

October 27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Hall

October 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

October 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 30 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

November 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

November 2 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

November 3 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 4 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

November 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

November 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

November 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Memorial Auditorium

November 10 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

November 12 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

November 13 – North Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore

November 15 – Albany, NY @ The Egg – Center for the Performing Arts

November 16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

November 17 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

November 19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

November 20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall