Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly Holograms Paired for Fall Tour

The holograms of late rock icons Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will share the stage on the upcoming “Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour.” The trek — which features a live band and backing singers, along with remastered audio — will include concurrent North American and European legs. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29th.

In a statement announcing the jaunt, Roy Orbison, Jr., President of Roy Orbison Music, spoke about the two songwriters’ history of in-person collaboration.

“My father’s music meant the world to not just to us Orbisons but to millions of fans worldwide,” he said. “Being able to reopen his legendary songbook and again hear his voice bounce off great concert hall walls is both a transcendent and cathartic experience. Dad jammed with Buddy in Lubbock Texas and helped change music history by turning Buddy on to Norman Petty Studios; Buddy later returned the favor by recording two of Dad’s songs on his first Cricket’s album. How beyond cool and special that these two great friends, now get to tour the world together.”

Buddy’s wife, Maria Elena Holly, added that the duo were “Texans who shared a mutual respect and admiration for each other’s creative musical genius and brilliant songwriting abilities.” She continued, “I am proud to work with a company like BASE Hologram. Their long-time fans and a new generation of fans will now have the opportunity to see these great legends perform together in a unique setting, showcasing two of the finest, most influential, and beloved artists in music history.”

The “Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” follows a “solo” Orbison hologram outing that launched in 2018. Eric Schaeffer, who directed “In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert,” will return for the joint trek.

“The Bizarre World of Frank Zappa,” a hologram tour featuring some of the late musician’s former bandmates, launches in April.