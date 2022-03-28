Roxy Music to Reunite for First North American Tour in Nearly 20 Years

Two years removed from their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Roxy Music will reunite this September for the art-rockers’ first North American tour together in nearly two decades.

Founding members Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson have announced a 10-date, 50th-anniversary arena trek that begins Sept. 7 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and concludes Sept. 28 at Los Angeles’ the Forum. Along the way, the reunited act will take the stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden, San Francisco’s Chase Center, Chicago’s United Center, and other major U.S. cities.

St. Vincent will serve as a special guest for the near-entirety of the Roxy Music tour; she won’t perform at the gig at Boston’s TD Garden on Sept. 17.

The 10-date jaunt marks Roxy Music’s first tour of the U.S. since 2003, and their first trek together since their For Your Pleasure dates in 2011. Following that tour, Manzanera told Rolling Stone it was unlikely the band would ever perform together again. “I don’t think we’re going to do any more shows,” Manzanera said in 2014. “I think our job is done. When we stopped touring in 2011, Andy [Mackay] and I looked at each other and said, ‘Our job is done here.’”

However, in 2019, singer Ferry, saxophonist Mackay, and guitarist Manzanera reunited onstage — without drummer Paul Thompson — to perform six songs together at their Rock Hall induction ceremony; also absent from the Cleveland ceremony was Roxy Music’s founding soundscapist Brian Eno.

Tickets for the North American tour — which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band’s 1972 self-titled debut LP — go on sale beginning April 4. Next Friday, Roxy Music will reissue their first two albums, Roxy Music and For Your Pleasure, on vinyl, the first two releases in a year-long series of vinyl reissues.

Roxy Music Tour Dates

Sept. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 9 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum