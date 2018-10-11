Roxiny Champions Survivors of Sexual Abuse in New Video for ‘Golden Prophet’

New York-born singer-songwriter Roxiny has unveiled a new video for her song, “Golden Prophet.” It is the latest single off her 2018 album, Rituals.

“I wrote ‘Golden Prophet’ about my personal experience as a survivor of sexual abuse,” she wrote to Rolling Stone in an email. “It’s the one thing that I can honestly say has affected every aspect of my life. As with many survivors, it took me a long time to come to grips with it, let alone share it. It’s been a long road to recovery and writing ‘Golden Prophet’ was just another stage in healing.”

Released in honor of the International Day of the Girl, the video intersperses shots of interpretive dancers who don slogans like “Speak up,” “I am my own” and “You are beautiful.” An urgent, post-punk rhythm careens beneath Roxiny’s sultry voice, which remains painstakingly measured as she sings, “She was so young when you burned her eyes/Golden prophet’s eyes of a God/Can’t you see her?”

A defector from the major-label Latin pop world, Roxiny walks a tightrope between glam rock and electro-pop. She’s also a seasoned champion of women’s rights: In 2017 she joined the Resistance Revival Chorus, a collective of over 50 women who first performed at the Women’s March in protest of President Trump’s inauguration. The Chorus would later join Kesha onstage at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where they staged a #MeToo intervention with the song “Praying.” Roxiny also conducts songwriting workshops at GEMS (Girls Educational and Mentoring Services), an organization in New York that provides mentorship opportunities for young survivors of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

“I can only hope by sharing our stories we will continue to help all those who have lived through this,” she says. “I hope people who listen know that our power lies within, and they can’t take that away from us. Somos poderosas. (We are powerful.)”

Roxiny recently teamed up with fashion designer Rebeca Minkoff in her newly-launched campaign I Am Many, a portrait series spotlighting women’s activists from around the world. Rituals is out now on all streaming services.