 Rostam Covers the Clash, Lucinda Williams on 'Changephobia' Deluxe LP - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Olivia Rodrigo Finds Beauty Within on New 'The Rose Song'
Home Music Music News

Hear Rostam Cover the Clash’s ‘Train in Vain (Stand by Me),’ Lucinda Williams’ ‘Fruits of My Labor’

Songs appear on expanded edition of Changephobia

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rostam has released an expanded edition of Changephobia via Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution, which features his new covers of the Clash’s “Train in Vain (Stand by Me)” and Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor.”

While he stays true to the general tone of both covers, he puts his improvisational spins on each of them, with his breathy take on Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor” and a reflective, drawn out vocal rendition for “Train in Vain.”

The expanded edition with its two additional covers follows the release of his sophomore LP singles “From the Back of a Cab,” “4Runner,” “These Kids We Knew” and “Unfold You.”

Changephobia is the follow-up to 2017’s Half-Light. Rostam culled his latest album while he was co-producing Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III and Clairo’s Immunity.

Rostam said change and gender were on his mind while penning the album. “I came to find myself writing about love and connection but not wanting to place relationships in a gendered context,” he said. “This collection of songs is not celebrating a fear of change. Rather, it’s the opposite. It’s about who we are capable of becoming if we recognize these fears in ourselves and rise above them.”

In This Article: Rostam

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.