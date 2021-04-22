Rostam, My Morning Jacket Perform at Earth Day Virtual Concert

National Geographic hosted an Earth Day Eve virtual concert on Wednesday night, featuring at-home performances by Willie Nelson, Maggie Rogers, Yo-Yo Ma, Ziggy Marley, and many more.

From his balcony overlooking the beautiful Los Angeles skyline, Rostam performed his new song “These Kids We Knew,” juxtaposing four videos of him playing different instruments. The song, which addresses the climate crisis and global warming, was written while Rostam was recovering from Covid-19 last year. He released the song in February and will be including it on his upcoming album Changephobia, out June 4th.

In place of a virtual performance, My Morning Jacket shared the world premiere of the music video for their song “Feel You,” shot in L.A. and in Floyd’s Knobs, Indiana. The track appeared on their album The Waterfall II, released last year, and originated from the band’s 2013 recordings for their 2015 album The Waterfall.

Over on the East Coast, Valerie June and two of her backup singers performed the lovely “Home Inside” from the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, which appeared to just be waking up from its winter frost at the time of filming. The song is from June’s latest album The Moon and the Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, released last month.