Pop Songwriter Ross Golan’s New Musical ‘The Wrong Man’ Sets World Premiere Date

The world premiere of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multi-platinum pop songwriter Ross Golan (book, music, lyrics), will take place October 7th, 2019 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in New York City, with performances beginning September 18th, 2019. Set in Reno, Nevada, the musical tells the story of Duran, a man accused of a murder he says he didn’t commit and explores problems with the criminal justice system.

The Wrong Man also marks the reunion of Hamilton’s Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail and three-time Tony and four-time Grammy-award winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, who have concocted something of a 360-event experience for the production.

Golan plans to release a concept album on Interscope Records and an animated concept film based on the album and directed by himself and John Hwang — which will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on ￼Saturday, April 27th at 11:30 a.m. That screening is followed by a Q&A with Golan, Jason Flom (CEO, Lava Media and Founding Board Member of the Innocence Project) and wrongfully-convicted person, Noura Jackson.

The hit songwriter has penned pop tracks for Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Lady Antebellum, Selena Gomez and Charli XCX and Keith Urban and also hosts the popular And the Writer Is… podcast, where he interviews fellow songwriters on their back stories, craft and opinions on the music industry.

Golan performed songs from the album live at this year’s SXSW, and Variety praised the performance, stating, “’The Wrong Man’ is a Lin-Manuel Miranda-meets-Dashboard Confessional master class in storytelling. By the end, each song’s refrain weaves around each other in a true display of songwriting prowess. Just brilliant.” Hear him perform the song “The Wrong Man” acoustically in the video clip above.