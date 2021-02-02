Rose McGowan Voices Support for Evan Rachel Wood, Other Marilyn Manson Accusers

Rose McGowan said she was “proud” of Evan Rachel Wood and the other women who came forward Monday, February 1st, with their allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson.

In a message posted on Twitter Monday, McGowan wrote, “The Cult of Hollywood, fame & the music industry must be stopped from protecting predators and selling their sickness to the world. Their sickness has a farther reach than a nuclear bomb. When those at the top help monsters for profit they hurt us all.”

In an accompanying video, McGowan said: “I am profoundly sad today and disgusted, but I am mostly proud. Proud of Evan Rachel Wood and the others who have come forward against Marilyn Manson, my ex.” McGowan said her experience dating Manson was unlike those described by the musician’s accusers, but she added, “That has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after.”

The Cult of Hollywood, fame & the music industry must be stopped from protecting predators and selling their sickness to the world. Their sickness has a farther reach than a nuclear bomb. When those at the top help monsters for profit they hurt us all. pic.twitter.com/udhxygWhSy — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021

McGowan continued: “It takes time to come forward. And again, I am proud. Proud of the women and anybody who stands against an abuser. They steal time. They are time eaters. They steal lives. They steal hopes, dreams, freedom, sexuality, love.”

In a statement released Monday, Wood accused Manson — real name Brian Warner — of grooming her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abus[ing] me for years.” Following her post, several more women came forward with similar accusations of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

Manson has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality,” in a post on Instagram. He added, “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”