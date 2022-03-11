Rosalía Shares Embarrassing Harry Styles Texting Gaffe on ‘Fallon’

A word of advice to Harry Styles: If you’re going to text Rosalía, you might want to make sure you have the right number.

The “Saoko” singer revealed she frequently changes her phone number in an interview on The Tonight Show Thursday, which recently led to an unintentionally hilarious exchange between Styles and a mystery individual who inherited Rosalía’s old digits.

“I changed it so often, because I didn’t answer messages — and then I realized I wanted to focus, be in the studio, work,” the Spanish singer said during the sit-down, which marked her first U.S. talk show appearance, calling the move a “fresh start.”

What Rosalía didn’t realize, however, is that old phone numbers are often recycled. “I didn’t know that that happened. I thought that when you use a phone number, then that phone number disappears or something,” she explained. “My friends, who thought that they were texting me, were texting random people.”

One of those unfortunate friends was Styles, who found himself in the middle of a bizarre exchange with an individual whom he thought was the singer. Rosalía even came armed with receipts to prove the story was true, pulling her phone out from her boot on The Tonight Show stage, much to host Jimmy Fallon’s chagrin. (“A motomami needs to keep the phone in the boot,” she joked, referring to the name of her upcoming album. “If the purse doesn’t match the outfit, it’s like…in the boot.”)

“He sent me this screenshot, OK, in the DMs…saying, ‘Your texts are confusing,'” she said, showing Fallon her phone. The random texter alternated between calling Styles “my darling” before eventually giving the British singer a polite, but brutal kiss-off. “Imagine being that person, now looking at the Jimmy Fallon show, and saying, ‘I said don’t bother me anymore to Harry Styles!'”

Rosalía’s Tonight Show stop comes ahead of her performance on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, as well as the release of her upcoming album, Motomami, out March 18. In an interview with Rolling Stone en Español, the singer explained the motomami concept and how it drives the record’s sound. “The album title is a feminine name, even though ‘moto’ is one thing and ‘mami’ another,” she said. “For me, there’s a duality, just like in its sound. The record is structured in binaries, two types of contrasting energy.”