 Watch Rosalía Sing 'Candy' from a Karaoke Bar in New Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next King Princess' 'For My Friends' Is a Poignant Portrayal of Lifelong Friendships
Home Music Music News

Rosalía Sings ‘Candy’ From a Japanese Karaoke Bar in New Video

Rosalía parties with friends in Shibuya, Japan, in the track’s video

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rosalia CandyRosalia Candy

Rosalía is channeling her emotions through the beauty of belting lyrics at a karaoke bar. On Friday, as she released her album Motomami, the Spanish singer dropped the surprise music video for “Candy,” in which she’s joined by a group of friends as she performs the track in a karaoke bar.

“No me has olvida’o, no me has olvida’o,” she sings in the chorus, before adding, “Ya no te quiero como antes/Me rompiste, pero solo en parte’/Llevaba tu esclava para pensarte.” (“You haven’t forgotten me, You haven’t forgotten me… I don’t love you like before/You broke me, but just a part of me/I was wearing your necklace to think of you.”)

The colorful video, directed by Stillz, follows her — and her seeming love interest — as they party among a group of friends in Shibuya, Japan. As Rosalía sings the track, the video shows clips of Rosalía and others taking snaps in a photo booth while she performs the track in other scenes. By the end, Rosalía, sporting a pink wig, seems to lay on her love interest’s shoulder following a long night of dancing.

Related Stories

Princess Nokia's New 'No Effort' Video Is a 'Love Letter to the Girls in the Hood'
Rosalía's 'Motomami' Is Brave, Bawdy, and Completely Uncompromising

Related Stories

70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks

The track makes a reference to another song of the same name, “Candy” by Plan B, the 2013 reggaetón favorite, with the lyric “Vestía con F de Fendi/Bailando Plan B, la de ‘Candy’/Así tú te prendaste de mí/El día en que yo te conocí.”

Rosalía released her anticipated album Motomami on Friday. The LP featured tracks such as “La Fama” with the Weeknd, “Chicken Teriyaki,” “Hentai,” and “Saoko.”

Last November, Rolling Stone en Español caught up with the singer about her album-making process. “In these last three years, I’ve wanted to focus my energy on giving this album a sense of risk and excitement overall. The industry, sure, it might seem like everything is straitjacketed, because there’s money involved,” she said. “Sometimes products aren’t fresh, or don’t flow the way they’re supposed to. I’ve tried to forget about the whole context, about the business. You can say whatever you want about the record, but it has risk and emotion — at least I think so and I hope so.”

In This Article: Music Video, Rosalía, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.