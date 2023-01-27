fbpixel
New Year, New Rosalía

Rosalía Releases ‘LLYLM,’ Her First Song of 2023

The artists sings in both English and Spanish while blending flamenco handclaps with pop and R&B
Rosalia Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Rosalía shared her first new track of the year, titled “LLYLM,” short for “Lie like you love me.” The new track blends flamenco handclaps with pop and R&B sounds.

Earlier this month, Rosalía teased the single in short clips on social media, and revealed the release date for her new track. The meaning behind the song’s title was also shared, with the singer giving fans a sneak peek at the lyrics: “I don’t need the honesty/ Lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours or fantasy.”

Her last track in English was in 2017, on her debut LP Los Ángeles, when she covered Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s 1999 classic “I See A Darkness.” Following her third LP Motomami last March, the Spanish singer shared a remix of “Despechá,” her fan-favorite song from Motomami+ — the deluxe edition of her LP — with guest vocals and rap verses from Cardi B. The deluxe edition of Motomami also featured a “Candy” remix with Chencho Corleone, and several additional songs including “La Kilié,” “LAX,” and “Chiri.”

Motomami garnered Rosalía Latin Grammys for Album of the Year, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album, and Best Recording Package.

The album also earned nominations for Best Music Film and Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album for the general 2023 Grammys.

