Rosalía’s Long-Awaited New Album, ‘Motomami,’ Is Finally On the Way

Rosalía has shared a very short teaser for her new album, Motomami, which is set to finally arrive in 2022.

The 17-second clip features a quick-cutting montage of striking visuals, including a sequence where Rosalía’s entire body appears to be covered in red glitter. The video also features would could be a snippet of Motomami title track, with Rosalía turning the titular phrase into a hypnotic rave-up chant over a booming bass thump.

In the description for the video on YouTube, Rosalía wrote only that her new album would be coming in 2022. A rep for the Spanish singer confirmed the album title to Rolling Stone but did not offer any other details.

Motomami will be the long-awaited follow-up to Rosalía’s celebrated 2018 breakthrough, El Mal Querer. In the years since, she’s stayed busy with a run of successful singles and collaborations. Her solo offerings have included tracks like “Milionária,” “Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero,” “Juro Qué” and “Dolerme.” She’s also collaborated with J Balvin (“Con Altura”), Travis Scott (“TKN”), Ozuna (“Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi”), Billie Eilish (“Los Vas a Olvidar”), and the Weeknd (“Blinding Lights” remix).