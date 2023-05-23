fbpixel
‘It’s Disgusting’: Rosalía Fires Back at Artist Who Shared Photoshopped Nude Photos of Her

Several altered photos were posted on the Instagram Stories of Spanish artist JC Reyes
rosalia jc reyes photoshopped naked pictures
Rosalía Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Rosalía appeared to vent her frustration with the Spanish artist JC Reyes after he posted photoshopped images of her naked on social media.

“Ir a buscar clout faltando el respeto y sexualizando a alguien es un tipo d violencia y da asco pero hacerlo por 4 plays de + lo q da es pena,” Rosalía wrote on Twitter Tuesday, May 23. In English, the tweet reads, “Looking for clout by disrespecting and sexualizing someone is a type of violence and it’s disgusting, but to do it for four more plays is embarrassing.”

According to screengrabs circulating on social media, Reyes, or someone with access to his Instagram account, shared the photographs on his Stories. They appeared to be altered versions of photos Rosalía had originally taken and shared of herself.

While the photos have since been removed from Reyes’ Instagram Stories, he seemed to boast about them — and suggest Rosalía had sent them to him — in a subsequent live video. At one point in the video, Reyes said (in Spanish, translated to English), “I can’t be posting photos of a woman who sends that to me. That would be shameless. I was just thinking about how bad she felt. It wasn’t for her to get so upset about it.”

Reyes then shared another video on Instagram Stories tagging Rosalía’s fiancé, Rauw Alejandro. In the clip, Reyes sings a snippet of “Mas Rica Que Ayer” by Anuel AA, DJ Luian, and Mambo Kingz, altering the lyric, “Y muchos corazone’ roto’/¿Será que el novio la dejó?” to “Y muchos corazone’ roto’/¿Será que Rauw la dejó?” (Translation: “And many broken hearts/Could it be that Rauw left her?”)

Reps for Rosalía and Reyes did not immediately return requests for comment.

