Rosalía Shares Gesaffelstein Remix of ‘A Palé’

Rosalía has released a new remix of her song “A Palé” by French producer Gesaffelstein.

The remix extends the two-and-a-half minute track by an extra 30 seconds and adds a creeping techno beat to the Spanish pop star’s breathy vocals, replacing the Atlanta trap beats and hand-clapping in the El Guincho and Frank Dukes-produced original.

Rosalía first released “A Palé” back in November, alongside a music video directed by Jora Frantzis. She debuted the song at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, where the Spanish singer-songwriter also won Album of the Year, becoming the first solo female performer to win the award since Shakira in 2006. She also took home Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album and Best Urban Song for her song “Con Altura” with J Balvin and El Guincho. The video for “Con Altura” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, and became the most-viewed video featuring a female artist in 2019.

Houston rapper Travis Scott recently featured Rosalía on a new remix of his song “Highest in the Room,” released in late December. She’s slated to perform on an episode of Austin City Limits airing February 8th.