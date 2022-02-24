Rosalía Is Giving Camp on TikTok Dance-Ready ‘Chicken Teriyaki’

Try getting the words “Pa’ ti naki, chicken teriyaki” out of your head after listening to Rosalía’s new earworm. On Thursday, the Spanish singer released the silly, TikTok-ready song “Chicken Teriyaki” and its dance-filled video.

The clip follows Rosalía as she walks into a studio and convinces her fellow dancers to join her in the track’s choreography. To the reggaetón beat, Rosalía shows off her flamenco- and perreo-inspired moves.

Throughout the song, Rosalía shouts out different parts of New York. “De azúcar la mami, todo sin recibo/Leo pentagrama’, pero no lo’ escribo,” she sings. “Desde Queens hasta Tribeca/Un ramo de flore’ azule’ no se seca.” (In English: “The mami made of sugar with no receipts/I read pentagrams but don’t write them./From Queens to Tribeca/a bouquet of blue flowers that doesn’t die.)

The singer has been teasing the track for some time on TikTok as she’s shared clips of the track’s chorus, driving fans of the singer to create their own remakes of the chorus’ campy choreo.

Part of her forthcoming album Motomami, “Chicken Teriyaki” joins previously released tracks “Saoko” and “La Fama” with the Weeknd. (And let’s not forget her collab with Tokischa, “Linda.”)

Speaking to Rolling Stone en Español for a cover story, she said that her new album marks “the most personal story I’ve told. In my head, Motomami makes sense as a concept, as a feminine figure building herself. So, that’s how it goes: It’s almost like a self-portrait, when an artist makes a self-portrait in the context of the modern world.”