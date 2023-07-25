Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Reportedly End Engagement and Three-Year Relationship

Venus has only been in retrograde for three days and the love-driven planet is already tearing things apart. On Tuesday, it was announced via People that musicians Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have ended their relationship, and subsequently their engagement, after more than three years together.

Representatives for Rosalía declined to comment, while representatives for Alejandro did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

In the time since their relationship first came to light, the couple had become something of a mood board for romance goals. They managed to maintain their privacy while offering carefully curated peeks into their private life on their own terms. For example, the announcement of their engagement came by way of a music video for “Beso,” one of three songs that appeared on their collaborative EP, fittingly titled RR.

The project, released in March, marked the first time Rosalía and Alejandro fully made music together as performers. They had previously appeared on each other’s work as credited producers and songwriters.

“There’s people that love drama, and we’re not like that. There’s a bunch of pop stars where it’s like the whole telenovela, and I hate that shit. I really hate that shit. We’re real stuff. We’ve been together for a while,” Alejandro told Rolling Stone in his cover interview last year. The plan was to keep their relationship a secret for as long as they plausibly could, but they decided to rip the bandaid off after paparazzi photographed them holding hands outside of a restaurant in West Hollywood. Trending Doja Cat Started a War With Her Own Stans. Now, They're Jumping Ship The Deadly Shark Attack That Rocked a Community: ‘It Was Like Jaws’ Conservative Fans Tried to Push Jason Aldean to Number One. They Just Missed Paul Gosar’s Newsletter Features Website That Calls for Readers to ‘Stand up for Hitler’: Report

“We saw all the paparazzi, and I was like ‘Yo. What are we gonna do?’ And she told me, ‘You know what? I’m tired of this shit.’ And I was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it,'” he added. “It felt right, so we went down, holding hands at the restaurant. What do you want me to say? Yeah, we’re together.”

Despite what may happen in their relationship, Alejandro and Rosalía are permanently linked in ink — unless either of them decide to have their respective tattoos removed. Rosalía has it easier in the sense that the tattoo on the bottom of her foot, which reads “RR” in the style of the Rolls Royce logo, could pass as her own initial. Alejandro can’t say the same about the less discreet tattoo he has across his stomach that reads “Rosalía” in capital letters.