Rosalía Plots Massive ‘Motomami’ World Tour

Rosalía has announced a world tour in support of her new album Motomami, with a North American leg scheduled to launch in September.

The run will kick off Sept. 15 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston and wraps Oct. 22 with a set at the iii Points Festival in Miami. Rosalía also has shows scheduled in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, and Houston, plus two-night stands planned at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Along with the North American leg, Rosalía’s Motomami tour includes concerts throughout her home country of Spain, as well as South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local time via Rosalía’s website.

Rosalía released Motomami in March, marking her third studio album and first in four years, following her 2018 breakout, El Mal Querer. In an interview with Rolling Stone about the LP last year, Rosalía spoke about honing the album’s core concept, describing it as the “most personal and confessional album that I’ve made so far.”

She continued: “I’ve always considered myself a storyteller. Motomami is the most personal story I’ve told. In my head, Motomami makes sense as a concept, as a feminine figure building herself. So, that’s how it goes: It’s almost like a self portrait, when an artist makes a self-portrait in the context of the modern world.”

Rosalía North American Tour Dates

September 15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall

September 19 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall

September 23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

September 26 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

September 28 – Chicago, Illinois @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 2 – San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 4 – San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 7 – Inglewood, California @ YouTube Theater

October 8 – Inglewood, California @ YouTube Theater

October 12 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

October 14 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 17 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 22 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival