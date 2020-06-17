 SZA, Lil Baby to Headline Festival Held by The Roots, Michelle Obama - Rolling Stone
SZA, Lil Baby to Headline Festival Held by the Roots, Michelle Obama

Roots members Questlove and Black Thought will co-host the virtual livestream with former First Lady

Lil Baby, Michelle Obama, SZA, THE ROOTS

The Roots and Michelle Obama are holding a virtual livestream iteration of Roots Picnic, the group's annual music festival.

IBL/Shutterstock;Larry Marano/Shutterstock; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Michelle Obama will be co-hosting a virtual iteration of Roots Picnic, the annual music festival held by the Roots in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.

After initially canceling the in-person event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, festival organizers have announced a new lineup for the virtual livestream that includes SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Solange, Pharrell, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., Snoh Aalegra, Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin and Earthgang. In addition to musical performances, several artists and celebrities are lined up to deliver speeches, including Janelle Monae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Chris Paul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, journalist Elaine Welteroth and Tom Hanks.

Along with Obama, Roots members Black Thought and Questlove will co-host the event, which is set to take place on June 27th, a month before the original Roots Picnic date. The show will begin streaming at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Proceeds from the livestream will go toward Michelle Obama’s non-profit organization When We All Vote. Viewers can RSVP to the event here.

The Roots’ Kirk Douglas recently participated in a different livestream event, Let’s Stay (in) Together, to help raise funds for the Apollo Theater. The group has continued their Tonight Show gig from home, performing songs like “Dancing With Myself” from quarantine.

In This Article: livestream, Michelle Obama, The Roots

