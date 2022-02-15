Mary J. Blige to Headline 2022 Roots Picnic

The Roots Picnic will mark its first in-person event since 2019 on June 4 and 5 at the Mann Center at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park. The fest will feature a headlining set from Mary J. Blige and the Roots, who will share the stage for the first time.

The stacked lineup also features appearances from Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, Yebba, Tierra Whack, Mickey Guyton, Chief Keef, Muni Long, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Masego, Serpentwithfeet, and more.

“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of the Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, Roots manager, and Roots Picnic co-founder, shared in a statement. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

The 2022 iteration of the event brings a bigger lineup for a bigger stage as Roots Picnic returns to Fairmount Park for the second time since launching in 2007. When it was first held there in 2019, it represented the original vision for the festival: summer afternoons in the park watching Philly DJs spin a soundtrack to the culture. Prior to the move, Roots Picnic found a home at Festival Pier.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, with presale tickets available beginning on Tuesday. The event will also be streamed live on the Roots’ official YouTube channel.