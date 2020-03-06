 Roots' Black Thought to Write Music for New Musical 'Black No More' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next The Last Word: Debbie Harry on Becoming Blondie and What Iggy Pop Taught Her Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Roots’ Black Thought to Write Music for New Musical ‘Black No More’

Rapper will also be part of cast when stage adaptation of 1931 novel opens in October 2020

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tariq Luqmaan Trotter The Roots

The Roots’ Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter will contribute music and lyrics to a new musical opening later this year.

HUGO MARIE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Roots’ Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter will contribute music and lyrics to a new musical opening later this year.

Trotter will also join the cast of Black No More, a modern adaptation of George S. Schuyler’s Harlem Renaissance-era novel that will premiere October 2020 as part of New York theatrical company the New Group’s 2020 to 2021 season.

12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley will provide Black No More’s book, with renowned Tony-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones and director Scott Elliott also onboard. Tony-nominated actress Jennifer Damiano, Hamilton vet Brandon Victor Dixon, Tamika Lawrence and Theo Stockman will also be part of the cast when the musical opens at the Pershing Square Signature Center this fall.

The New Group said of the musical adaptation: “It’s June 1928 in New York City, and Howard University graduate Dr. Junius Crookman promotes a mysterious machine that promises to remove the burden of race from any person of color by turning them white — Crookman’s plan to ‘solve the American race problem.’ Black No More is an examination of race, identity and the very nature of love.”

While best known for his work with the Roots and his night job alongside Jimmy Fallon, Trotter is no stranger to acting over the past two decades, recently appearing in TV series like The Deuce and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.