 Watch the Trailer for New Ronnie Wood Film ‘Somebody Up There Likes Me’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Tank Has a New Hit, a New Album, and a New Controversy Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch the Trailer for New Ronnie Wood Documentary ‘Somebody Up There Likes Me’

“I was in the hands of destiny all my life,” the Rolling Stones guitarist says, “and being in the right place at the right time”

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new documentary about the life of Ronnie Wood is coming to theaters in England next month, and you can check out the trailer right here.

Ronnie Wood: Somebody Up There Likes Me traces the life of the guitarist from his childhood in post-war England through his time in the Jeff Beck Group, the Faces and the Rolling Stones — it also details the many addiction issues he faced along the way.

The movie was directed by Mike Figgis, best known for his 1995 Academy Award-winning film Leaving Las Vegas, and features new interviews with Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, Charlie Watts and Wood himself.

“I was in the hands of destiny all my life,” Wood says in the trailer, “and being in the right place at the right time.”

According to early reviews, the film does not shy away from Wood’s history with alcoholism. “If you’re talking to a sober person, you’re talking to the real person,” his wife Sally says in the trailer. “I prefer the real person.”

There are also testimonials from his bandmates about his pivotal role in the Stones. “This band works on two guitars,” Richards says. “And it’s very important who they are.”

Wood spent this year playing concerts at football stadiums across America with the Rolling Stones. He’s releasing the Chuck Berry tribute LP Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry on November 19th. That same month, he’s playing a series of Chuck Berry tribute shows around England. At the moment, it is unclear when Somebody Up There Likes Me will come to theaters in America.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.