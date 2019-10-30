Watch the Trailer for New Ronnie Wood Documentary ‘Somebody Up There Likes Me’

A new documentary about the life of Ronnie Wood is coming to theaters in England next month, and you can check out the trailer right here.

Ronnie Wood: Somebody Up There Likes Me traces the life of the guitarist from his childhood in post-war England through his time in the Jeff Beck Group, the Faces and the Rolling Stones — it also details the many addiction issues he faced along the way.

The movie was directed by Mike Figgis, best known for his 1995 Academy Award-winning film Leaving Las Vegas, and features new interviews with Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, Charlie Watts and Wood himself.

“I was in the hands of destiny all my life,” Wood says in the trailer, “and being in the right place at the right time.”

According to early reviews, the film does not shy away from Wood’s history with alcoholism. “If you’re talking to a sober person, you’re talking to the real person,” his wife Sally says in the trailer. “I prefer the real person.”

There are also testimonials from his bandmates about his pivotal role in the Stones. “This band works on two guitars,” Richards says. “And it’s very important who they are.”

Wood spent this year playing concerts at football stadiums across America with the Rolling Stones. He’s releasing the Chuck Berry tribute LP Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry on November 19th. That same month, he’s playing a series of Chuck Berry tribute shows around England. At the moment, it is unclear when Somebody Up There Likes Me will come to theaters in America.