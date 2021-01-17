 Ronnie Spector on Phil Spector's Death: 'The Music Will Be Forever' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Headphones and Earbuds from $18, as Audio Brands Launch 'Work From Home' Deals
Home Music Music News

Ronnie Spector on Phil Spector’s Death: ‘The Music Will Be Forever’

“He was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband,” Ronettes singer says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Phil Spector, Los Angeles CA, Gold Star Studios. With Veronica Bennett (Ronnie Spector).

MICHAEL OCHS ARCHIVES

Ronnie Spector remembered her ex-husband and the Ronettes’ producer Phil Spector following his death Saturday at the age of 81.

“It’s a sad day for music and a sad day for me,” Ronnie wrote on Instagram Sunday. “When I was working with Phil Spector, watching him create in the recording studio, I knew I was working with the very best. He was in complete control, directing everyone. So much to love about those days. Meeting him and falling in love was like a fairytale.”

She continued, “The magical music we were able to make together, was inspired by our love. I loved him madly, and gave my heart and soul to him.”

Phil and Ronnie Spector were married in 1968. However, as Ronnie wrote in her memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, or My Life as a Fabulous Ronette, Phil was an abusive husband prone to eccentric behavior; as Ronnie wrote in her memoir, Phil had a coffin in the basement of their mansion, a threat that he would kill her if she ever left him. In 1972, she escaped Phil’s mansion barefoot with the help of her mother, she wrote in her memoir.

Related

Ronnie Spector, Ronnie Spector Rolling Stone, Ronnie Spector interview, Ronnie Spector marriage, Ronnie Spector John Lennon, Ronnie Spector album
The Last Word: Ronnie Spector on Childhood Hero, Sobriety, Life with Phil
Phil Spector, Famed ‘Wall of Sound’ Producer Convicted of Murder, Dead at 81

Related

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORS NOTE: THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE) Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Chadwick Boseman: Long Live the King
Bruce Springsteen on Making 'Born to Run': 'We Went to Extremes'

“[Phil] took singing away from me and it was devastating because I had no idea that I would never record,” Ronnie Spector told Rolling Stone in 2016. “I had no idea I would never perform again, which was my life. I was in shock with that because here’s a person who wrote your records and produced them. … And then, you’re never gonna sing again. … I never knew ‘What goes around, comes around,’ until he went to prison. Then I knew what it meant. Because I was in prison in the mansion and I couldn’t even get out. For seven years, I didn’t go anywhere.”

Despite being the physically and psychologically abusive marriage, Ronnie shared a forgiving tone in her remembrance of Phil following his death.

“As I said many times while he was alive, he was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband,” Ronnie wrote. “Unfortunately Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio. Darkness set in, many lives were damaged.”

Ronnie added, “I still smile whenever I hear the music we made together, and always will. The music will be forever.”

In This Article: Phil Spector, Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.