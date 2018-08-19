Ronnie James Dio’s Estate Details Upcoming 666-Item Auction

Ronnie James Dio‘s vast personal collection of guitars, stage wardrobe and artwork will feature in an upcoming auction dedicated to the heavy metal giant. The auction, fittingly, is offering 666 items from Dio’s estate.

Among the notable items in the Julien’s Auction, scheduled for September 14th and 15th in New York, is the original acrylic Barry Jackson painting used as the art for Dio’s 1984 album The Last in Line.

The auction also boasts instruments from throughout Dio’s metal legacy, ranging from a 1961 Gibson bass guitar that Dio played as a member of Elf – estimated to sell for $10,000 – to a 1984 Aria Pro II Super Bass Elite II bass guitar used in the recording of Dio’s 1987 album Dream Evil. Amps, gold records and stage-worn clothing from throughout Dio’s time with acts like Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Heaven & Hell and Dio are also on the block.

Less-expensive Dio collectibles that might appeal to the singer’s fans include his 1993 passport – with his birth name Ronald James Padavona – medieval weaponry, religious artwork, Dio’s personal Asteroids arcade cabinet and furniture. Dio’s surprisingly stocked collection of sports memorabilia – including dozens of Dio-worn jerseys, New York Yankees ephemera and a Mickey Mantle-autographed baseball – will also go to the highest bidder.

“Dio stands atop the colossal rock legends of our time as the definitive heavy metal hero whose voice, style and persona influenced heavy metal and today’s music icons like no other,” Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions said in a statement. “Julien’s Auctions salutes Dio’s enduring legacy in this larger than life collection of his artifacts that will surely be the ultimate metal auction of the season.”

“I am glad that Ronnie’s extensive collection of items will go to his fans, museums and collectors around the world to be displayed for all to see and enjoy,” Wendy Dio previously said in a statement. “These items are very special to me but I recognize the historical importance of anything to do with Ronnie and he would want his fans to be able to own, enjoy and see these items for many years to come.”

Check out Julien’s Auctions for the massive collection of Dio items, which will be exhibited prior to the auction at New York’s Hard Rock Café Times Square.