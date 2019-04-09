Ronnie James Dio Hologram to Tour U.S. With Dio Bandmates

A hologram of Ronnie James Dio will tour the United States this spring with a lineup of musicians that performed in the late metal legend’s titular band, Dio. The “Dio Returns” trek will kick off May 31st at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Ft. Myers, Florida and wrap June 29th at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets go on sale April 12th at 10 a.m. local time. More dates are expected to be announced soon and complete information is available on the Dio website.

The tour will pair the Ronnie James Dio hologram with his old Dio bandmates, guitarist Craig Goldy, drummer Simon Wright and keyboardist Scott Warren, as well as Dio Disciples bassist Bjorn Englen. The tour will also feature guest vocalists Tim “Ripper” Owens – who’s worked with Yngwie Malmsteen and briefly replaced Rob Halford in Judas Priest during the Nineties — and Lynch Mob’s Oni Logan.

The new show will boast a 90-minute setlist featuring music from throughout Dio’s career, from Rainbow to Black Sabbath to Dio, and include hits like “Holy Diver,” “King of Rock N’ Roll” and “We Rock.”

The Dio hologram debuted at the 2016 Wacken festival in Germany and the following year, “Dio Returns” embarked on a European tour and made its U.S. debut at the Pollstar Awards. In an interview with Rolling Stone at the time, Goldy spoke about the mixed reactions from fans, saying, “Ronnie was and still is so revered by his fans, which really are his extended family, and they, too, had a special relationship with the man himself which entitles them to a voice. Like all families, not everyone agrees, but this was a gift to the fans that was created in the very same spirit in which Ronnie gave throughout his whole career and created these amazing stage shows that rivaled Madonna and Michael Jackson.”

Dio Returns Tour Dates

May 31 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

June 1 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

June 2 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theatre

June 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage

June 6 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

June 7 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

June 8 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

June 9 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

June 11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

June 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

June 14 – St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

June 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

June 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

June 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

June 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

June 21 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

June 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

June 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl