Ronnie James Dio Adds a Philosophical Twist to ‘Last in Line’ Video in New Doc Clip

Ronnie James Dio helps director Don Coscarelli craft the classic “Last in Line” music video in a new clip from the upcoming documentary, Dio: Dreamers Never Die. The film will get a special two-night theatrical run on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

In the clip, Coscarelli explains hearing “Last in Line” for the first time and bringing Dio an original idea centered around a simple notion: “teenagers in hell.” Coscarelli credited Dio with giving the premise some added depth: “He basically told me, ‘From birth to death, we’re all in a line, and imagine if you’re the last in line.'”

Coscarelli then notes that Dio quickly added, “And of course you gotta put Murray in it” — Murray being the rather silly name Dio gave to the devil/demon mascot.

Directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton, Dreamers Never Die is the first documentary about Dio authorized by the late musician’s estate (Wendy Dio served as an executive producer on the film). The film covers the entirety of Dio’s career, from his early days as a doo-wop singer to his time fronting his eponymous band, Dio, and features an array of never-before-seen footage and personal photos. The film also includes interviews with Dio’s many peers, bandmates, and admirers, including Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk, and Jack Black.

For the two-night cinematic run, the documentary will be accompanied by a selection of outtakes. A list of participating theaters is available on the Dreamers Never Die website, where tickets will also go on sale next Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. ET.